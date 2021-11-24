SC directs implementation of order over illegal construction of 16-storey building

KARACHI: The Supreme Court (SC) has directed the concerned authorities to implement the court orders over the illegal construction of a 16-storey building in Karachi’s Bahadurabad area, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The top court heard a petition regarding the illegal construction of a 16-storey building, Al-Bari Tower, in Karachi’s Bahadurabad area that was allegedly being constructed on the land of a public park.

After Nasla Town, one more multi-storey building has been spotted in Karachi after a petition was filed against the construction of the multi-storey Al-Bari Tower.

The petitioner’s lawyer told the Supreme Court (SC) that the multi-storey building was illegally constructed on the land of a public park. The lawyer added that the construction work had not been stopped despite the issuance of notice by the court.

READ: SC ORDERS KDA TO RESTORE ALL PARKS, PLAYGROUNDS ACROSS KARACHI

Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Gulzar Ahmed questioned the details of the builder. During the hearing, the chief justice waved the picture of the 16-storey building.

Justice Ahmed remarked, “What is going on here? Where is Saeed Ghani? He was saying that the construction of such buildings will be continued. Call him here. He [Saeed Ghani] was saying that he will not demolish the building but to leave his position.”

The CJP questioned the advocate general when will Saeed Ghani leave his position. The top court then summoned Saeed Ghani to appear in the hearing.

The Supreme Court (SC) issued directives to the station house officer (SHO) of the New Town police station to implement the court order against the builder.

READ: DEMOLITION OF NASLA TOWER BEGINS ON SC ORDERS

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court (SC), while showing resentment over the report of commissioner Karachi regarding the Nasla Tower demolition case, ordered to raze the structure immediately and submit the report till afternoon.

A larger bench headed by the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Gulzar Ahmed asked the Karachi commissioner to leave his post if he is unable to perform.

“We will send you straight to the jail,” remarked CJP while hearing the Nasla Tower demolition implementation case. Justice Gulzar asked the advocate general of Sindh “Is he eligible to become commissioner Karachi.”

After being heavily criticized by the apex court, commissioner Karachi apologized to the larger bench hearing the case.

Later, the CJP directed him to immediately raze Nasla Tower and submit the report along with the pictures in the court by afternoon.

