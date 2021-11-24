SC orders KDA to restore all parks, playgrounds across Karachi

KARACHI: The Supreme Court (SC) has directed the Karachi Development Authority (KDA) to restore all parks and playgrounds across the metropolis besides taking action against buildings constructed at Korangi nullah, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The Supreme Court Karachi Registry heard the case related to the restoration of KDA parks and playgrounds. The top court gave its ruling regarding the buildings constructed alongside Korangi’s Jam Sadiq bridge.

The apex court directed the concerned authorities to take action against the buildings constructed at Korangi nullah.

Karachi Development Authority (KDA) has been directed to restore all parks and playgrounds across the metropolis. The court also directed to immediately end the occupation of the public parks by the KDA.

The authority has been ordered to fully restore the New Karachi playground within three months.

During the hearing, the KDA director-general (DG) told the top court that children had expressed happiness over the restoration of the New Karachi public park.

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court (SC), while showing resentment over the report of commissioner Karachi regarding the Nasla Tower demolition case, ordered to raze the structure immediately and submit the report till afternoon.

A larger bench headed by the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Gulzar Ahmed asked the Karachi commissioner to leave his post if he is unable to perform.

“We will send you straight to the jail,” remarked CJP while hearing the Nasla Tower demolition implementation case. Justice Gulzar asked the advocate general of Sindh “Is he eligible to become commissioner Karachi.”

After being heavily criticized by the apex court, commissioner Karachi apologized to the larger bench hearing the case.

Later, the CJP directed him to immediately raze Nasla Tower and submit the report along with the pictures in the court by afternoon.