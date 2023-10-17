31.9 C
Govt challenges SC verdict in NAB amendments case

By Raja Mohsin Ijaz
ISLAMABAD: The caretaker government of Pakistan on Tuesday challenged the Supreme Court’s (SC) verdict in the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) amendments case, ARY News reported.

On September 15, the Supreme Court of Pakistan struck down amendments made to National Accountability Bureau laws as it announced its reserved verdict on the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman’s plea.

The federal government filed the review plea in the NAB amendments case under the SC Practice and Procedure Law and made the Federation of Pakistan, National Accountability Bureau and PTI chairman respondents.

Citing no violation of basic rights with the NAB amendments, the federal government has pleaded with the SC to nullify its decision in the case. “Legislation is the right of the Parliament,” the plea said.

Prior to this, the verdict in the NAB amendments case had been challenged by two applicants in the apex court.

In a majority 2-1 verdict, the top court approved Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan’s petition challenging amendments made to the country’s accountability laws during the tenure of the previous Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)-led government.

The top court also restored graft cases against public office holders that were closed down following the amendments to National Accountability Bureau laws.

Following the verdict, the references against some of the country’s political bigwigs were once again opened in the accountability courts.

