SC verdict in NAB amendments case challenged

By Raja Mohsin Ijaz
ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court’s (SC) verdict in the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) amendments case was challenged on Thursday, ARY News reported.

On September 15, the Supreme Court of Pakistan struck down amendments made to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) laws as it announced its reserved verdict on the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman’s plea.

The review plea has been moved in SC by one of the applicants named Abdul Jabbar through his lawyer Farooq H. Naek.

The Apex court gave a verdict without listening to us, the applicant claimed in his plea and added the verdict against the NAB amendments does not clarify the violation of basic human rights.

The applicant has urged the apex court to review its decision of September 15 in the NAB amendments case.

In a majority 2-1 verdict, the top court approved Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan’s petition challenging amendments made to the country’s accountability laws during the tenure of the previous Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)-led government.

The top court also restored graft cases against public office holders that were closed down following the amendments to NAB laws.

Following the verdict, the references against some of the country’s political bigwigs were once again opened in the accountability courts.

