Scarlett Johansson fasted upto 15 hours for ‘Avengers: Endgame’ role

Hollywood actress Scarlett Johansson followed a strict diet plan and workout regime to ace the role of Avenger Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s (MCU) film ‘Avengers: Endgame‘.

Scarlett Johansson’s personal trainer revealed the diet piet and workout regime she followed for ‘Avengers: Endgame‘ in an interview. The fitness expert said the actress had to prepare herself like an athlete for a competition.

Moreover, Scarlett Johansson had to work on her performance rather than worry about her physique.

The actress had to do exercise to improve her foundational strength. It was accompanied with yoga, gymnastics, Olympic weight lifting, and plyometrics. Her workout routine consisted of military poses, deadlifts, pull-ups, pistols, kettlebell swings, medicine ball throwing, and bear crawling.

Moreover, the actress had to fast for a 12-hour window and it would extend to 14-15 hours on several occasions.

She had to rely on “vegan food”, which included oatmeal, fresh fruits, veggies, and salad to achieve the perfect physique for the standalone film ‘Black Widow.‘ She ate smaller meals but several servings per day.

Scarlett Johansson first appeared as Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow in ‘Iron Man 2‘ in 2010.

She reprised her role in ‘The Avengers‘ (2012), ‘Captain America: The Winter Soldier‘ (2014), ‘Avengers: Age of Ultron‘ (2015), ‘Captain America: Civil War‘ (2016), ‘Avengers: Infinity War‘ (2018), ‘Captain Marvel‘ (2019), ‘Avengers: Endgame‘ (2019) and ‘Black Widow‘ (2021).

