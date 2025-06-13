Scarlett Johansson makes shocking confession about starring in Marvel films

In a shocking confession, Hollywood A-lister Scarlett Johansson, who has played Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow in a number of Marvel films, admitted that she felt cagey during the role.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu – Click Here

In her latest magazine interview, actor Scarlett Johansson, who first began portraying Black Widow in 2010, appearing in ‘Iron Man 2’, and continued to reprise her role in eight more MCU titles including solo spin-off, opened up on the challenges of being a Marvel character, when the actor confessed being ‘cagey’ in the role, that brought her global stardom.

“Some of the films that I did for Marvel engaged my character more than others. Like in Captain America: The Winter Soldier with Chris [Evans], we were really dynamic,” Johansson began to share.

“In some of the other films, the cast was so enormous and there was so much plot to serve that you start to feel like you’re a device to move it along,” she continued. “And if you’re committed to five and a half months of that, it’s like, ‘Okay. I can’t paint my nails, I can’t get a haircut.’”

Though she admits that these might be ‘silly problems’ for some, the ‘Marriage Story’ star believes that it is especially important for her as an actor’s ‘identity is wrapped up in a job for a long time’.

“If you’re not doing engaging work as an actor, you feel a little cagey sometimes,” concluded Johansson, who has recently made her directorial debut with ‘Eleanor the Great’.

Also Read: Is Scarlett Johansson planning a Marvel comeback?