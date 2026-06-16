Schedule for Bushra Bibi’s meeting with family altered, sources

RAWALPINDI: The date for Bushra Bibi, wife of PTI founder Imran Khan’s family meeting, has been rescheduled, ARY News reported, citing sources.

According to previous sources, it was said that Bushra Bibi was promised a meeting with her daughters on Tuesday (today).

Now, the family meeting has been rescheduled for Thursday, when it is said the family will reach Adiala jail on this date.

The former prime minister’s wife is now scheduled to meet her family on Thursday instead.

The reasons for the change of schedule were not given by the sources.

Earlier, talking to the media, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan called on the government to provide political space to the opposition and work towards reducing political tensions in the country.

Barrister Gohar said the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government would make decisions regarding the provincial budget in accordance with the Constitution and the law.

He noted that PTI founder Imran Khan had always advocated allocating greater resources to the health and education sectors. “We want the KP not to face further difficulties,” he said.

Barrister Gohar criticized restrictions on meetings with Imran Khan, describing them as inhumane and a violation of fundamental rights.

He said party leaders had not been informed about Imran Khan’s fifth eye procedure at PIMS. Gohar demanded that PTI leaders be allowed to meet him on the designated visitation day at Adiala Jail.

“Suppressing political voices will not lead to improvement in the country,” he said, urging the government to create political space for the opposition and normalize the political environment.

He reiterated that PTI had always prioritized national interests, adding, “Pakistan comes first, politics later. This has always been our position.”

Read More: PTI chairman calls for political space, reduction in tensions

The PTI chairman stressed the need to lower the country’s political temperature, saying that internal stability was essential for Pakistan’s progress and development.

His remarks came days after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif renewed his offer of dialogue to the opposition, urging all political forces to set aside differences and work together for the country’s stability, prosperity and development.