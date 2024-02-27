Schedule issued for KP Assembly speaker, deputy speaker elections

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Assembly’s Secretariat issued a schedule for the elections of the speaker and deputy speaker, ARY News reported.

As per details, the KP Assembly’s inaugural session is scheduled to start at 11 am on Wednesday in which newly elected members will take oath.

As per the order of the day of the KP Assembly, the newly elected members will sign the attendance register after taking oath.

The nomination papers for the two slots can be submitted by Wednesday at 5 pm. The secretariat added that nomination papers can be withdrawn till 11 pm on Wednesday.

The elections for speaker and deputy speaker of the provincial assembly is likely to be held on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Balochistan Assembly session will commence at 3 pm, on February 28 for the swearing-in ceremony of the newly elected members.

Earlier on February 24, the inaugural KP Assembly session was called on February 28 by Governor Haji Ghulam Ali, according to a notification from the assembly secretariat.

As per the notification, the KP Assembly session has been summoned on February 28 at 11 am.

It said lawmakers will be administered their oaths according to Article 65 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.