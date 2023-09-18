Schedule of Nawaz Sharif’s return to Pakistan changed

LAHORE: The schedule of Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif’s return to Pakistan has been changed, ARY News reported citing sources.

According to sources, PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif will reach Minaar-e-Pakistan directly from Lahore airport and workers will not go to airport to welcome the former prime minister.

Sources said that all the workers will arrive at the public gathering along with the former provincial, national assembly members and other senior party leaders.

Furthermore, PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif, senior organizer Maryam Nawaz and party leader Hamza Shehbaz along with few leaders will welcome Nawaz Sharif at Lahore airport.

Former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif had last week announced Nawaz Sharif’s return to Pakistan on October 21. “Nawaz Sharif will be given a splendid welcome on his arrival in Pakistan”, he added.

He said that Nawaz Sharif was removed from power through a conspiracy and the rigging in the 2018 general elections left Pakistan behind in the region.

“We held consultations with the senior leadership of the party and decided that Nawaz Sharif will return to Pakistan in October and lead the election campaign,” Shehbaz Sharif said while talking to journalists in London.

The PML-N president also said that his brother would come to Pakistan and face the law and “there are no two opinions on it”.