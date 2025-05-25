Schengen Visa: Countries with the highest rejection rates

If you have recent plans to travel to Europe, getting a Schengen visa is a critical step. However, according to the recent data from the European Commission, some countries have meaningfully high Schengen visa rejection rates, making it tough for applicants to get approval.

In 2024, over 11.7 million visa applications were sent to Schengen countries, and 14.8% of them were rejected.

If you want to increase your chances of getting a Schengen visa, you are advised not to apply to countries having the highest rejection rates.

List of countries with the highest Schengen Visa rejection rates

Country Rejection Rates Applications Rejected Malta 38.5% 4,5578 16,905 Estonia 27.2% 12,125 3,291 Belgium 24.6% 255,564 61,724 Slovenia 24.5% 18,171 4,417 Sweden 24.0% 188,623 44,576 Denmark 23.7% 132,158 31,013 Croatia 19.3% 42,165 8,003 Poland 17.2% 111,538 19,277 France 15.8% 3,072,728 481,139 Czech Republic 15.8% 150,629 23,735

Moreover, Germany has reverted to its remonstration procedure, highlighting that applicants can no longer appeal or apply whose visas that have been rejected. Due to this, many travellers are exploring other tourist destinations outside the Schengen region.

Additional information

India had a 15% rejection rate, as 165,000 applications were rejected, causing a financial loss of ₹1.36 billion due to non-refundable visa fees.

Nigeria faced a 45.9% rejection rate, expressing it as one of the most affected African countries.

Germany sent 1.5 million applications, out of which 206,733 got rejected, resulting in a 13.7% rejection rate.

Pakistani citizens who are planning international travel and are in search of destinations that do not require visa have several visa-free countries offering access to Pakistani citizens holding Pakistani passports to enter.

Pakistani travelers have an option to visit 32+ countries who do not require visa to enter their territory without requiring a visa, according to global residency and citizenship data.