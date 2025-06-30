Scholarships: KP govt awards over Rs61mln to minority students

PESHAWAR: The Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has released a scholarship fund of Rs61 million for over 700 minority students across the province.

Special Assistant for Information Barrister Saif formally launched the distribution of scholarships among students during a ceremony held in Peshawar.

According to the details, ten PhD scholars have been granted Rs1 million each, while twenty MPhil scholars received Rs200,000 each.

Additionally, sixty students enrolled in professional institutions have been awarded Rs100,000 per student under scholarships program.

Around 250 undergraduate (BS) students received Rs70,000 each, and 400 intermediate-level students were provided Rs50,000 each as part of the scholarship initiative.

Earlier, the Kingdom of Morocco offered 10 fully funded scholarships to Pakistani students for admission into Moroccan Public Institutions of Higher, Technical, and Professional Education for the academic year 2025-26.

According to an announcement by the Higher Education Commission (HEC) of Pakistan, these scholarships are open to Pakistani and AJK nationals in fields such as Medical Studies, Engineering, Management Sciences, Veterinary Sciences, and Architecture. Students can apply for undergraduate, master’s, or PhD programs, subject to eligibility criteria including academic qualifications and age limits.

Applicants must be Pakistani or AJK nationals and should not hold dual nationality. Candidates applying for undergraduate programs must have completed a minimum of 12 years of education (FSc or A-level) and be no older than 23 years.

Master’s applicants need 16 years of relevant education, while PhD candidates must have completed at least 18 years in a related field.

A valid HAT or USAT score is mandatory, depending on the level of study, and nominations will be based on these test scores.