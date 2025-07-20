‘School and Library on Wheels’ projects launched in Punjab

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has approved an ambitious and innovative initiative aimed at expanding access to education through the launch of the “School on Wheels” and “Library on Wheels” projects across the province.

Under the plan, mobile electric rickshaws equipped with solar panels on the roof will function as travelling classrooms for children in remote areas.

The mobile schools will feature collapsible chairs and canopies where teachers will conduct lessons.

In addition to formal instruction, children will be provided with books, art supplies, and educational toys to enhance their learning experience.

CM Maryam Nawaz has granted in-principle approval for the project, emphasizing the importance of reaching underserved communities through creative solutions.

Alongside the School on Wheels, the government is also introducing the “Library on Wheels” — a mini-van adorned with cartoon characters, designed to spark children’s interest in reading.

The mobile libraries can be stationed in parks or open spaces and will offer books in Urdu, English, and science, as well as magazines for young readers. The buses will be equipped with tables and chairs to provide a comfortable reading environment.

This dual initiative marks a significant step toward bridging educational gaps and fostering a culture of reading among children throughout Punjab.