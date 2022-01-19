Wednesday, January 19, 2022
School boy allegedly raped at Karachi school

KARACHI: Director General, Directorate of Inspection and Registration of Private Institutions Sindh Mansoob Siddiqui has said that a team will visit Karachi’s private school to probe the alleged rape case of a minor boy.

A four-year-old was allegedly raped by two staffers of a private school located at Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Jauhar.

Siddiqui said the team will meet with the school administration and the parents of the child and submit a report with the directorate. “Action will be taken in the light of findings in the report,” he added.

On Tuesday, it emerged that two employees of a private school in Gulistan-e-Jauhar allegedly raped a minor boy and fled with the help of the school’s administration.

Read more: School watchman rapes four-year-old boy in Karachi

Upon complaint of the father, the police arrested both the accused who were identified by the alleged rape-victim boy. Currently, both the employees of the school are in police custody and an investigation was underway.

Separately, a four-year-old boy was raped in a school located in Karachi, when he went to fetch the ball.

The incident was reported in Karachi’s North Nazimabad, where a four-year-old boy was raped by a school watchman when he went to fetch the ball from the premises.

