The Sindh government has announced revised guidelines for fee collection in private schools for the 2026–27 academic session.

According to the new directives, the academic year began on April 1, 2026, while matriculation examinations have been in progress since April 10.

Schools have been instructed to charge fees from matric students only up to March and are strictly barred from imposing any additional charges on those appearing in board exams.

A separate fee structure has also been introduced for students moving from Class IX to Class X, ensuring clarity in payments during the transition period.

Under the updated policy, private institutions are permitted to collect June and July fees in advance during April and May. However, schools must issue separate fee vouchers for each month. June vouchers will remain valid until June 30, while July vouchers can be used until July 31.

The revised fee framework will be applicable to students from pre-primary through Class IX, aiming to standardise fee practices and provide greater transparency for parents.

Earlier this month, the Sindh High Court (SHC) granted conditional permission for a ninth-grade student to appear in forthcoming examinations amid June-July school fee dispute.

As per details, family of the student moved court against the administration of private school in Karachi concerning the dispute of early demand for June and July fees.

According to the petitioner’s counsel, the school administration in Karachi issued fee challans for June and July in advance, contrary to established procedures.