School teacher gang-raped by security guard, friends in Lahore

LAHORE: In a shocking incident, a female school teacher was gang-raped in Lahore by a security guard and his friends

The incident occurred in Lahore’s Liaquatabad area and the police have arrested two suspects in response to the incident.

The school’s security guard Mohsin took the teacher to a friend’s house after the holiday, where the accused gave the woman an intoxicating drink and subjected her to gang rape.

SP Model Town, providing details, stated that when the affected teacher regained consciousness, the accused took her out of the house and fled the scene themselves.

Upon receiving the report of the incident, the police registered a case against the accused under serious sections with the victim’s father as the complainant, and immediately took action on the call received on ’15’ and arrested the two accused.

Police officials say that the arrested suspects include the school’s security guard, Mohsin and his friend Asad, who are being further interrogated.

Read more: School Owner, Press Club President accused of raping female teachers in Alipur

Earlier, the owner of a private school and president of the Ali Pur Press Club was accused of sexually abusing his school’s women teachers.

Police said that the accused, Hidayatullah, allegedly raped his female teachers by blackmailing them. Four teachers were reportedly raped, and the police have also recovered a video.

Police have lodged a First Information Report (FIR) at Police Station City Ali Pur based on the complaint of one of the woman’s family members.

The police further informed that the private school owner allegedly used to rape the teachers along with his friends.

Police raided multiple places to arrest the culprit, Hidayatullah Rizvi.

Taking notice of the shameful incident, the Ali Pur Press Club has removed the accused from the role of president and ended his membership.