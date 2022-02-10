School teacher killed, son injured in Karachi firing

KARACHI: A school teacher was shot dead while his minor son injured when their car was sprayed with bullets in Karachi’s North Nazimabad, ARY News reproted.

Police said the firing incident took place near Peela school. Unidentified person(s) opened fire at a car, as a result of which a person was killed while a 10-year-old boy got wounded.

On getting information, a police team and an ambulance reached the scene and shifted both the dead and injured to a nearby hospital.

A police official said the killed man was a government teacher identified as Salman who was on his way back home after picking up his son Saboor from his school when shots were fired at their car.

Eight bullets hit the car, the official said, adding the deceased was associated with a political party.

The police said they have collected evidence from the crime scene with an investigation launched into the incident.

