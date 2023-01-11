School timings changed in Islamabad amid cold weather

ISLAMABAD: Amid extreme cold weather in Islamabad, the school timings have been changed, ARY News reported.

According to a notification issued by the education ministry, the new winter timings of schools in the federal capital will be 8.30 am to 2.30 pm.

For the schools running double shifts in Islamabad, the morning timing will remain the same as above while the evening shift will commence from 1.30 pm to 7 pm. Furthermore, the students have been allowed to wear jackets, sweaters, and other stuff to fight cold weather except for their uniforms.

The new school timings have been enforced from today in the federal capital.

Meanwhile, rain with snow is likely in Islamabad, Pothohar region, Gilgit-Baltistan, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, northern/western Balochistan and Kashmir during the next twelve hours.

Moderate to heavy rain and snowfall is expected in Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, northern Balochistan and upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

Dense fog is likely to subside in plain areas of Punjab, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and upper Sindh.

