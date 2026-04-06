School vans get strict order after petrol price hike

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on Monday issued orders prohibiting school van operators from increasing fares, ARY News reported.

Following the Chief Minister’s instructions, the Provincial School Education Department issued a circular to all government and private schools.

According to the directive, a ban has been imposed on increasing pick-and-drop fees for vans. Neither school-managed transport nor private vans hired by parents are permitted to raise their rates.

The order stipulates that current fares must be maintained despite the recent hike in fuel prices.

CM Murad Ali Shah emphasized that no additional financial burden should be placed on parents.

To balance this, the provincial government has also decided to provide certain facilities and support to transport operators.

All educational institutions have been directed to ensure full implementation of these orders, which apply to both school-administered transport and private arrangements.

Furthermore, schools must provide comprehensive data regarding their pick-and-drop services.

The circular mandates that details of all vans and transport services be submitted to the provincial government.

The Education Department warned that strict legal action will be taken against any educational institution or operator found violating these orders.

Earlier, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on Monday said that the Rs 2000 petrol subsidy will be provided to the person registered on a motorcycle in his name.

Addressing a press conference, Sindh’s chief minister said that the petrol subsidy amount will be transferred in the name of the owner after registration and verification.

He said the App has been on the Sindh excise department’s website, adding that the motorbike’s transfer has been made free of cost. “If you have purchased a motorbike from someone, transfer the vehicle to your name”.

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He said that the transfer offices will remain open from 8:00 in the morning to 12:00 midnight. “These offices would also remain open on Saturdays and Sundays”, he said.

Chief Minister said that the traders have been consulted over the closure of markets on 8:00 pm. “We will also consult with the federal government and decide on the timing in view of the province’s situation”.