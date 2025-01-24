Schools, other educational institutions to remain closed on THIS day

Karachi: The Department of Education has announced a public holiday in all schools and educational departments across Sindh on the occasion of Shab-e-Miraj, ARY News reported.

According to the official notification, all schools and other educational departments will remain closed on Wednesday, January 28, to observe the significant religious event of Shab-e-Miraj.

The notification was issued by the Department of Education on Friday evening, instructing all schools and other educational departments to remain closed for the day.

Shab-e-Miraj:

Shab-e-Miraj, also known as the Night of Ascension, is an important event in Islamic history, observed on the 27th night of the Islamic month of Rajab.

Read More: Three-day public holiday announced for Shab-e-Miraj

It commemorates the miraculous journey of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) from the Kaaba in Mecca to the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem, followed by his ascension (Miraj) to the heavens.

During this divine journey, the Prophet received instructions from Allah, including the obligation of daily prayers (Salah) for Muslims.

The night is believed to be a time of spiritual reflection and divine mercy. Muslims consider Shab-e-Miraj as a night when Allah’s blessings and forgiveness are abundant.

Many Muslims engage in extra prayers, recite the Quran, and seek forgiveness for their sins. It is seen as a time to strengthen one’s faith, ask for guidance, and express gratitude to Allah for His endless mercy.

Shab-e-Miraj is a reminder of the deep connection between Muslims and Allah.