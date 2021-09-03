Schools, colleges closed in eight KP districts

PESHAWAR: All educational institutions have been closed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s (KP) eight districts having high Covid-19 infection rate.

The cities where schools, colleges and universities will remain closed from Sept 4 to 11 include Peshawar, Swabi, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Malakand, Swat, Haripur, and D.I.Khan.

READ: SCHOOLS CLOSED, INTER-CITY TRANSPORT BANNED AMID COVID SURGE

“With the persisting situation of covid-19 across the country, NCOC decided to close schools in areas where covid is on a consistent rise,” Minister for Elementary and Secondary Education Shahram Khan Tarakai tweeted.

With the persisting situation of covid-19 across the country, NCOC decided to close schools in areas where covid is on a consistent rise. The 8 dist. of KP: Peshawar, swabi, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Malakand, Swat, Haripur, D.I.Khan schools will remain close from 6 Sep to 11 Sep2021 pic.twitter.com/gERQKCpeAt — Shahram Khan Tarakai (@ShahramKTarakai) September 3, 2021

In a briefing to Prime Minister Imran Khan earlier today, Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar, who also heads the NCOC, said the new restrictions will be imposed in cities where Covid-19 cases have risen lately.

All educational institutions will remain closed in these cities with a ban on inter-city transport and indoor as well as outdoor gatherings. Only outdoor weddings will be allowed with 300 guests.