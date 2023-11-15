Schools, offices to remain closed on Nov 18 as Punjab battels smog

LAHORE: Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Mohsin Naqvi on Wednesday announced that schools and offices across the province would remain closed on November 18 (Saturday) as the province steps up efforts to curb smog, ARY News reported.

Lahore, Pakistan’s second-largest city with a population of 11 million, continues to be either on top or among the top three most polluted cities due to large-scale smog.

The announcement came after CM Mohsin Naqvi chaired a meeting of provincial Cabinet Committee on smog.

“Schools and government offices will be closed in Lahore on Saturdays while markets will open after 3 pm on Saturdays,” he said, adding that the measures were taken to cope with the smog challenge.

He also announced that air filter units will be installed at 12 places in Lahore and a high-powered environmental commission will the established to stem the smog.

“Air pollution is increasing due to smog,” CM Naqvi said, noting that 90% of the crop burning in winter takes place and 10% in Pakistan — which is a major contributor to smog.

To deal with this, the interim chief minister said farmers will be supported in purchasing modern machinery.

“A committee headed by the Chief Secretary has been set up to take measures for artificial rain. Artificial rain will also be provided in other areas having environmental pollution,” he said.

Moreover, he said, experts from Bahauddin Zakaria University of Multan and Punjab University are contacted for artificial rain while Chinese experts have been invited to Lahore for consultation.

The chief minister announced that free registration of rickshaws will be done in 30 days and after that crackdown on unregistered ones will begin.

“An environmental lab will be established for the first time in Punjab while the police and transport department have been ordered to crack down on pumps selling substandard petrol,” he stated.

It is pertinent to mention here that a four-day holiday was observed in smog-hit areas of the province on last week and some businesses were also asked to shut down, but later allowed to remain operational as rains had subdued the smog.