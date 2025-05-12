Schools to reopen tomorrow in Azad Kashmir after India-Pakistan ceasefire

Muzaffarabad: Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) educational authorities has announced the reopening of all public and private educational institutions across the state from Tuesday (tomorrow), following a ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan.

The decision marks the resumption of academic activities in schools, colleges, and universities, which had been temporarily suspended due to recent cross-border tensions.

Notifications have also been issued in this regard.

The closures were enforced on May 7 after Indian drone attacks targeted areas in Punjab and Azad Jammu and Kashmir. In response to the security situation, the education department had declared a temporary suspension of classes in all public and private institutions.

Read More: Kashmir, water on agenda in any India-Pakistan talks, Khawaja Asif

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said on Monday that any future talks between Pakistan and India would center around three critical issues ‘Kashmir, terrorism, and water disputes’, ARY News reported.

Speaking to reporters in Islamabad, the defence minister said, “If talks are held between two nuclear-armed neighbors, they will focus on Kashmir, terrorism, and water-related matters,” he said.

The minister highlighted that terrorism has affected the region for the past two to three decades, with Pakistan remains the biggest victim.

“It is ironic that the country most affected by terrorism is being blamed for it and even attacked,” he remarked.

Calling for a peaceful resolution to the longstanding Kashmir issue, Khawaja Asif said, “This is a golden opportunity for both Pakistan and India to resolve the Kashmir dispute.”

He also acknowledged a recent development in the international discourse on Kashmir, crediting former U.S. President Donald Trump for raising the issue.