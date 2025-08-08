Sindh schools to remain closed on August 15

KARACHI: The Sindh government has officially announced a public holiday on August 15, 2025, Friday for all public and private educational institutions, to honour Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA), which falls on 20th Safar 1447 AH, ARY News reported.

The announcement regarding the school holiday on Chehlum was circulated through a notification on August 8, on the basis of a decision that was taken in a Sub-Committee meeting of the Steering Committee held on November 28, 2024.

The school holiday on Chehlum will be applied to all provincial institutions which come under the control of the School Education and Literacy Department.

Chehlum is observed with religious respect across Pakistan, including mourning processions and synods on the 40th day after Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions’ martyrdom in the Battle of Karbala.

This year, the school holiday on Chehlum will coincidentally follow Pakistan’s Independence Day on August 14, Friday, which is already a nationwide holiday.

As a result, students and staff in Sindh will have four days off from August 14 to August 17, including the weekend. However, Sindh schools continued regular sessions on July 31, after the end of their summer break.

In contrast, the Punjab School Education Department earlier announced an extension of summer vacation for all public and private schools across the province, providing relief to students and parents.

According to an official notification issued on August 7, 2025, the summer holidays, originally set to end earlier, will now continue from August 14 to August 31, 2025. Schools are scheduled to reopen on Monday, September 1, 2025, resuming full academic activities.

This decision, approved by the Competent Authority, builds on the department’s earlier notification dated May 20, 2025. The extended summer break applies to all educational institutions under the jurisdiction of the Punjab School Education Department.

Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) of District Education Authorities (DEAs) have been directed to ensure strict compliance with the revised schedule.