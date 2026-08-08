Schools to remain closed till 24 August

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for School and Higher Education Rana Sikandar Hayat on Saturday warned public and private schools against reopening before August 24, directing administrations to strictly follow the government’s summer vacation schedule.

According to the minister, all educational institutions across Punjab must remain closed until August 24. He warned school administrations against starting regular classes before the officially announced date.

Rana Sikandar Hayat said no public or private school would be allowed to resume regular classes before August 24 and urged administrations to comply with the government’s directives and ensure that students receive the full summer vacation period.

The provincial minister said the Punjab government had allocated a full month of the summer break for “Remedial Learning Camps” aimed at addressing students’ learning gaps.

He said the camps were designed to strengthen students’ foundational skills and improve their academic performance before the start of the new academic session.

Hayat directed school owners and administrations to fully cooperate with the government’s policy and reiterated that schools would not be permitted to reopen before August 24.

The government has also advised parents and students to rely only on the official schedule issued by the Punjab government regarding the reopening of educational institutions.

Earlier, the Sindh government announced new school timings for educational institutions operating under the School Education and Literacy Department.

According to an official notification issued by the School Education and Literacy Department, the revised timings came into effect on August 6 and will remain in force until further orders.

The department has directed all concerned officers and school administrations to ensure strict compliance with the new schedule.