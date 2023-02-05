Scientists create new type of ice that doesn’t float or sink

Scientists at University College London and the University of Cambridge have lab-prepared a new type of ice that resembles a liquid rather than frozen water.

In a major development, scientists have created an entirely new type of ice that does not float or sink.

researchers believe that ordinary ice could develop into something similar because of tidal forces exerted from planets such as Jupiter.

For the research, the scientists used a process called ‘ball mining’, which means shaking ordinary ice together with steel balls in a jar cooled to -200 degrees Centigrade.

Researchers at @UCLChemistry @uclmaps and @Cambridge_Uni have discovered a new type of ice that more closely resembles liquid water than any other known ices and may change our understanding of water and its anomalies. A thread🧵 1/6 https://t.co/yGw8C9L2t3 pic.twitter.com/k0uTYq1jXu — UCL News (@uclnews) February 3, 2023

The outcome of the experiment was a novel amorphous form of ice that had the same density as liquid water and resembled water in solid form.

It was named it medium-density amorphous ice (MDA). The team went on to suggest that MDA may exist inside ice moons of the outer solar system,