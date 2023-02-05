Scientists create new type of ice that doesn’t float or sink

In a major development, scientists have created an entirely new type of ice that does not float or sink.
Scientists at University College London and the University of Cambridge have lab-prepared a new type of ice that resembles a liquid rather than frozen water.
researchers believe that ordinary ice could develop into something similar because of tidal forces exerted from planets such as Jupiter.
For the research, the scientists used a process called ‘ball mining’, which means shaking ordinary ice together with steel balls in a jar cooled to -200 degrees Centigrade.
