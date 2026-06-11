Scooter Braun and Sydney Sweeney found themselves in unexpectedly close proximity to Taylor Swift during Game 4 of the NBA Finals at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday night.

The singer attended the high-profile Knicks matchup alongside friends and was seated courtside next to actress Mariska Hargitay. Just a few rows behind her, Braun, 44, and Sweeney were spotted sitting in the same section, separated by only a small distance and a railing.

Fans quickly noticed the arrangement after screenshots and videos circulated on social media, with many pointing out how close the music executive was to Swift, given their widely reported history stemming from his 2019 acquisition of her early master recordings.

The moment drew renewed attention to the long-running tension between Swift and Braun, which began when Braun purchased Big Machine Records, the label that originally owned Swift’s first six albums.

The move led Swift to publicly voice her frustration and later launch her “Taylor’s Version” re-recording project to regain control of her catalog.

While Braun did not appear to interact with Swift during the game, he was active on social media around the event, sharing posts ahead of tipoff. After the Knicks’ dramatic win, he also shared footage of himself and Sweeney reacting to the game alongside friends and family.