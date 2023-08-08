Scores fall unconscious after ammonia gas cylinder blast at Karachi factory

KARACHI: Several persons including employees fell unconscious after ammonia gas cylinder blast in a food factory located in the Fish Harbour area in Karachi on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

Emergency has been imposed in adjoining areas of the factory in Karachi’s Fish Harbour area after an ammonia gas cylinder exploded in a food factory, leaving several persons including employees unconscious and affected.

Police told the media that several employees of the factory fell unconscious and others are affected.

Ammonia gas exposure may cause immediate burning of the eyes, nose, throat and respiratory tract and result in blindness, lung damage or death.

After the explosion, the ammonia gas spread to other parts of the area. Rescue institutions have been summoned to the scene.

Police said that 19 employees including women of the factory got affected and shifted to the hospital. The factory has been vacated after the incident and other measures are being taken to prevent other people from being exposed to the toxic gas.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah took notice of the cylinder blast at a food factory in Karachi and sought report from the commissioner and the labour minister.

The Sindh CM’s spokesperson said that 11 women were shifted to the hospital in critical condition after the toxic gas spread in the food factory.

The chief minister directed authorities to provide maximum facilities to the affected people. The CM ordered the Sindh Food Authority (SFA) officials to immediately inspect the food factory.

He directed to sealing the food factory if more inoperative gas cylinders are found there.

In February 2020, at least 14 persons had lost their lives and dozens were sickened after a toxic gas leak in Karachi’s Keamari area while the residents from adjoining areas complained of having breathing difficulties for many days.