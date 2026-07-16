Scotland goalkeeper Gordon retires after 25-year career

Scotland goalkeeper Craig Gordon announced his retirement on Thursday, hanging up his gloves after a career ​spanning more than two decades.

The 43-year-old made ‌682 appearances for boyhood club Heart of Midlothian, Cowdenbeath, Sunderland and Celtic and won 84 caps for Scotland.

“I’ve never wanted ​it to end, but end it must. I ​have lived my dreams and for that ⁠I am so thankful,” Gordon said in a video ​announcing his decision on social media.

He was part of ​Scotland’s squad for the 2026 World Cup and was the oldest player at the tournament, although he did not play in ​any matches, acting as backup to Angus Gunn.

A ​product of the Hearts’ youth academy, Gordon made his senior debut ‌while ⁠on loan at Cowdenbeath in 2001 before breaking into Hearts’ first team the following season.

In 2007, he joined Premier League side Sunderland for a reported 9 ​million pounds ($12.16 million), ​a British ⁠record fee for a goalkeeper at the time. Injuries hampered his spell at ​the Stadium of Light, as he made ​95 ⁠appearances over five years.

Gordon returned to Scotland with Celtic in 2014. During six trophy-laden seasons in Glasgow, he ⁠won ​five Scottish Premiership titles, two ​Scottish Cups and five League Cups before rejoining Hearts in 2020.