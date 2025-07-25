Adkins battles for freedom in gripping ‘Prisoner of War’ trailer

Scott Adkins continues his action-packed year with Prisoner of War, a gripping new World War II action film that just released its official trailer.

The British star, known for his high-octane roles, takes on the lead in this intense period thriller set during one of history’s darkest chapters.

Prisoner of War follows Scott Adkins as British SAS officer James Wright, a soldier captured by Japanese forces and held in a brutal Philippine POW camp.

Faced with unimaginable cruelty, Wright and his fellow prisoners are forced into deadly combat for the amusement of their captors.

As tensions rise ahead of the infamous Bataan Death March, Adkins’ character must summon every ounce of strength and skill to survive and possibly save others.

This marks yet another major appearance for Scott Adkins in 2025. Earlier this year, he starred in Day of Reckoning and Diablo, and he also wrapped up 2024 with The Killer’s Game, an R-rated action film alongside Dave Bautista, Terry Crews, and Ben Kingsley.

Scott Adkins’ recent action credits include John Wick: Chapter 4, where he portrayed the memorable Killa, and Day Shift, the vampire film starring Jamie Foxx.

Directed by Louis Mandylor, Prisoner of War features a screenplay by Peter Shinkoda, Michael Copon, and Scott Adkins himself.

The film’s trailer debuted as part of San Diego Comic-Con’s Kung-Fu Extravaganza panel, adding further excitement to the star’s growing portfolio.

Fans of Scott Adkins can look forward to Prisoner of War hitting select cinemas and VOD platforms on 19 September.

With this gritty wartime narrative, Prisoner of War is set to be another standout performance in Scott Adkins’ thriving action career.

Earler, the first official trailer for Giant, the upcoming boxing biopic about Prince Naseem Hamed, starring Amir El-Masry and Pierce Brosnan arrived and it reveals a jaw-dropping transformation from former James Bond.

The film tells the story of the legendary British-Yemeni boxing star and his rise to global fame during the 1990s.

In Giant, Pierce Brosnan takes on the role of Brendan Ingle, the Irish boxing trainer who played a vital part in shaping Naseem’s career.

