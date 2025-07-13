Scott Boland returns to Aussies playing XI against WI for pink-ball Test

In a bold selection, Australia have recalled Scott Boland by dropping veteran off-spinner Nathan Lyon in the third and final Test match against West Indies (WI).

The pink-ball clash at Sabina Park, Kingston, marks Australia’s first-ever day-night Test overseas and offers 12 vital World Test Championship (WTC) points.

Skipper Pat Cummins won the toss and elected to bat on a green-tinged surface, with selectors recalling Scott Boland to partner Cummins, Mitchell Starc, and Josh Hazlewood.

The decision sees Lyon left out of the XI purely on selection grounds for the first time since 2013, when Ashton Agar was preferred during the Ashes.

Lyon’s omission comes after an uncharacteristically expensive showing in the first two Tests. His economy rate of 5.08 is the highest in any bilateral series of his career, with West Indies batters targeting him aggressively — smashing 14 sixes, the fourth most he’s ever conceded. Nearly 75% of his runs conceded came via boundaries.

The switch to the Dukes pink ball, known to stay harder for longer and assist seamers more than the Kookaburra ball, also influenced the decision. This is further compounded by the green grass on the Sabina Park pitch — a first in the series.

Scott Boland, who last played a Test in January when he claimed 10 wickets against India, returns after missing out in Sri Lanka and then being sidelined for the WTC final. This marks the first time he plays alongside Cummins, Starc, and Hazlewood in the same Test XI.

Read more: How Scott Boland planned Virat Kohli’s dismissal in SCG Test?

Australia have already retained the Frank Worrell Trophy with victories in Barbados and Grenada, but the final Test remains significant for WTC standings.

Despite Lyon’s absence, he’ll remain on 562 career Test wickets, just one behind Glenn McGrath, and will now wait until the Ashes opener in November to potentially move into second on Australia’s all-time list.

West Indies XI: Mikyle Louis, John Campbell, Kevlon Anderson, Brandon King, Shai Hope (wk), Roston Chase (c), Justin Greaves, Jomel Warrican, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Jayden Seales.

Australia XI: Sam Konstas, Usman Khawaja, Cameron Green, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Beau Webster, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Scott Boland.