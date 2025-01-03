How Scott Boland planned Virat Kohli’s dismissal in SCG Test?

Australia pacer Scott Boland has revealed his team’s plans to dismiss star Indian batter Virat Kohli in the fifth and final AUS v IND Test at the SCG.

The right-handed batter continued his dismal form in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy as he was once again dismissed early despite getting a good start.

While Virat Kohli survived a contentious dismissal on the very first delivery he faced, he could not capitalise on the opportunity and was dismissed early in his inning.

Australia pacer Scott Boland dismissed the former Indian captain for the second time in three innings and the fourth overall in Tests.

Virat Kohli was dismissed in a similar fashion as he poked a ball outside off-stump and got a thick outside edge to Australian debutant Beau Webster, who made no mistake in completing an easy catch.

The former Indian captain fell after scoring 17 off 64 balls, leaving India reeling at 72/4 in the final AUS v IND Test at the SCG.

Following the day’s play, Scott Boland revealed Australia’s set plan to dismiss Virat Kohli who has found it challenging to get going in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

“We’ve got pretty set plans on how we want to bowl to him. He sort of feels like he leaves a lot and then he wants to play the ball once he gets in. So once he gets in, we just want to switch our lines a little bit to fifth stump and it’s working at the moment,” he said.

It is to be noted here that the fifth and final AUS v IND Test is currently being played in Sydney, with both sides still in the race to take home the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

India will need to win the game to retain the trophy while any result other than a loss will help Australia take the trophy home.