Virat Kohli slammed for failure in BGT 2024-25

Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan slammed Virat Kohli for his continuous failure in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) 2024-25.

Kohli was caught in the slips off Scott Boland in the fifth test of the series. He scored 17 runs after facing 69 balls.

Kohli falls for the 7th time to an outside-off delivery, prompting a sharp reaction from Irfan Pathan.

Citing Sachin Tendulkar’s example, Pathan said, the little master had diverse range but Kohli has got out majority of the times in the slips in the ongoing series.

“Such a great player, repeating the same mistake every time. It’s said that the difference between the two mistakes should be stretched, big players do that. But, he didn’t do it. Almost six dismissals in this series in front of pace outside the off-stump whether it’s playing the length on front or backfoot or while diving in the air. This ball is very far away.”

“Today as well, he could’ve left it from the length, the line was far away as well. It’s all about discipline. Whoever makes the comparison, like great Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli should leave the balls outside off stump and show discipline [surprises me].”

“But Sachin Tendulkar had a lot of range, there was cut, upper cut but Virat never plays those cuts, it’s not like he’s never played that. He doesn’t want to do that. He is reluctant and that’s the reason he goes for the drive or tries to defend sixth or seventh stump balls. All the time there is an outside edge and he gets out,” he added.