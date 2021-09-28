SCP hears sexual harassment plea by Gujrat university female lecturer

GUJRAT: A female teacher at the University of Gujrat filed a sexual harassment case which the apex court approved for an initial hearing on Tuesday and after arguments exchanged today, adjourned it indefinitely, ARY News reported.

The woman’s counsel argued that the lecturer tendered her resignation due to mounting sexual harassment to which the court asked why she cited family issues as reasons behind it? To which the counsel responded that she had feared for there have cropped up a multitude of methods people get harassed.

Despite the fact that the female lecturer withdrew from her resignation, the registrar still fired her, said the complainant lawyer in the top court where three-member bench headed by Cheif Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed heard the case.

Why did she accuse some people of committing sexual harassment after quitting her job? The top judge asked. The lawyer replied that even during her term there, she made complaints to the registrar which were no heeded.

The bench heard the initial arguments and adjourned the hearing indefinitely.

READ ALSO: IHC wants Usman Mirza trial concluded in two months

Separately today in yet another sexual harassment, and intimidation case development from the federal capital, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) directed a sessions court to conclude the trial of Usman Mirza and his accomplices in the couple harassment and torture case within two months.

An IHC bench headed by Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiyani dismissed bail applications of three co-accused, Idrees Qayyum Butt, Hafiz Attaur Rehman and Farhan Shaheen.

The court announced its verdict after hearing arguments from the defence and prosecution lawyers on the bail pleas.