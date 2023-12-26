17.9 C
Karachi
Wednesday, December 27, 2023
‘Scream 7’ in turmoil

By Raza Haidery
Hollywood film franchise ‘Scream‘ went on life support as director Christopher Landon parted ways with ‘Scream 7‘ following the departure of its leading stars Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega.

Melissa Barrera and ‘Wednesday‘ star Jenna Ortega were first to leave the project and now Christopher Landon, who has worked on ‘Happy Death Day‘ and ‘Freaky‘ has parted ways with it. 

 

Christopher Landon addressed his departure from ‘Scream 7‘ on the social media application X. He said it was a dream that turned into a disaster. 

“I guess now is as good a time as any to announce I formally exited ‘Scream 7’ weeks ago,” he tweeted. “This will disappoint some and delight others. It was a dream job that turned into a nightmare. And my heart did break for everyone involved. Everyone. But it’s time to move on. I have nothing.”

He concluded by hoping that the iconic franchise, created by the late great filmmaker Wes Craven, lives on. 

“What he [Wes Craven] and Kevin [Feige] created is something amazing and I was honoured to have even the briefest moment basking in their glow,” he added.

