‘Scream 7’ in the works with new director

Serial killer “Ghostface” is all set to return to the screens as the production of ‘Scream 7‘ is underway with a new director.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

The direction of ‘Scream 7‘ will be helmed by Christopher Landon, who has worked in timeless hits ‘Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones‘, ‘Freaky‘ and ‘Happy Death Day‘.

Christopher Landon wrote that seven is a lucky number on Twitter, which was newly rebranded as “X”. The director added that further details of ‘Scream 7 ‘ will be revealed later.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Scream (@screammovies)

The news of ‘Scream 7‘ going into production comes following the massive success of ‘Scream VI‘. ‘Scream V‘ scored the highest domestic box office opening of the franchise by crossing $100 million mark.

Related – ‘Scream 6‘ directors hopeful for seventh film

Duo Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett directed ‘Scream VI‘ and 2022’s ‘Scream‘ after the death of the franchise’s creator Wes Craven in 2015.

The cast included Courtney Cox, Melissa Barrera, Samara Weaving, Jenna Ortega, Jasmin Savoy Brown and Mason Gooding.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Scream (@screammovies)



Hayden Panettiere made her return to the franchise in ‘Scream VI’. Neve Campbell, who played the iconic character Sidney Prescott, and David Arquette appeared in ‘Scream V‘.

Neve Campbell did not return for ‘Scream VI‘ due to contract dispute.