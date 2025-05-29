‘Scream 7’ writer spills the beans on upcoming movie

‘Scream 7’ writer Guy Busick has shared some insights into the seventh title after Jenna Ortega exited the project.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu – Click Here

Ortega, who played Tara Carpenter in 2022’s ‘Scream’ and 2023’s ‘Scream 6,’ left the franchise months after her fellow actress Melissa Barrera was fired from ‘Scream 7.’

Filmmaker Christopher Landon, who was the original director, also exited the project, saying it was a “dream job that turned into a nightmare.”

The franchise makers later roped in Kevin Williamson as the director for ‘Scream 7.’

Guy Busick, who served as writer on the previous two titles and is also writing the upcoming film, has now opened up on the setting of the film

“It’s not New York. I don’t want to be the one to spoil where it is. It’s an unspecified amount of time [after VI]. I might get contradicted by other people, but in my mind, more than two years. I would say at least two years. It could be two years, but I would say two years plus,” he said in an interview with a US media outlet.

Read more: Jenna Ortega says her ‘Scream 7’ exit was linked to Melissa Barrera

It is worth noting here that the first five films were set in the fictional Woodsboro, California, with additional locations.

However, ‘Scream 6’ moved out of Woodsboro and was set in New York City.

Meanwhile, the upcoming film has added new cast members, including Isabel May as the daughter of Neve Campbell’s Sidney Prescott, as well as McKenna Grace, Sam Rechner and Asa Germann.