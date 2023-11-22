‘Scream’ actor dropped from film after pro-Palestine posts

Mexican actor Melissa Barrera, who portrayed Sam Carpenter in the ‘Scream’ franchise, has been dropped from the next film, after her pro-Palestine posts against Israel.

As per the reports from foreign-based entertainment outlets, Spyglass Media has fired actor Melissa Barrera from the seventh instalment of the slasher franchise, ‘Scream VII’, after a series of social media posts regarding the Israel-Hamas conflict.

In her Instagram stories earlier this month, Barrera extended her support towards the people of Palestine and criticised the attacks from Israel, calling it ‘genocide and ethnic cleansing’.

“Gaza is currently being treated like a concentration camp,” she had written in one of her text stories.

Almost all of Melissa Barrera’s IG Stories about Palestine: A thread. pic.twitter.com/DjrbJWt6RQ — Sam Carpenter TGS stands w/ Melissa Barrera (@OoXLR8oO) October 22, 2023

Barrera added, “Cornering everyone together, with no where to go, no electricity no water … People have learnt nothing from our histories. And just like our histories, people are still silently watching it all happen. THIS IS GENOCIDE & ETHNIC CLEANSING.”

Following the posts, which Spyglass said are ‘antisemitic’, the ‘Vida’ actor was removed from the next film of the franchise, after essaying Sam Carpenter in the last two titles.

“Spyglass’ stance is unequivocally clear: We have zero tolerance for antisemitism or the incitement of hate in any form, including false references to genocide, ethnic cleansing, Holocaust distortion or anything that flagrantly crosses the line into hate speech,” read the statement from the production company’s rep on the matter.

Director Christopher Landon, of the upcoming movie, also addressed her removal in a now-deleted X post: “This is my statement: Everything sucks. Stop yelling. This was not my decision to make.”

