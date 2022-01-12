Screen Actors Guild awards: ‘Squid Game’ sets record with four nominations

South Korean superhit web show Squid Game became the first non-English drama to be nominated in the Screen Actors Guild awards.

The show – that sees contest taking part in a battle royale to transform their financial lives – landed not one but four Screen Actors Guild awards nominations in the categories of Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble along with Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series.

Lee Jung-jae and Jung Ho-yeon have been landed nominations for Outstanding Performance by Male Actor and Outstanding Performance by Female Actor respectively as well.

The director and writer of the survival thriller show Hwang Dong-hyuk, in an interview, said the news has been the happiest since the project was completed.

“Upon hearing the nomination today, I think it has to be the happiest moment since we’ve created Squid Game,” he was quoted saying in the report. “The fact not just one or two leading actors were recognized, but the whole cast being nominated as the best ensemble.

“It brings me great joy as a director, who has cast and created the series, just being nominated.”

Recently, South Korean actor O Yeong-su won the country’s first Golden Globe award on Sunday for playing the role of Oh II-nam alias Player 001 or The Host.

The critically acclaimed drama series is available for streaming on the web show and movie-streaming portal Netflix.

The cast includes HoYeon Jung, Lee Jung-jae, Gong Yoo, O Yeong-su, Wi Ha-joon, Lee Yoo-mi, Lee Byung-hun, Park Hae-soo, Kim Joo-ryeong, Heo Sung-tae, Anupam Tripathi and Kang Mal-geum among others.

