Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ ex Casandra Ventura reacts after assault video

Singer Casandra Ventura, also known as Cassie, thanked her family and fans for their support after a video emerged showing rapper Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs assaulting her.

“The outpouring of love has created a place for my younger self to settle and feel safe now, but this is only the beginning. Domestic Violence is THE issue. It broke me down to someone I never thought I would become,” she said in a statement on Thursday.

According to Casandra Ventura, she is doing better, however, she said that she will always be recovering from her past.

“Thank you to everyone that has taken the time to take this matter seriously,” Cassie said after the release of the 2016 video showing Combs thrashing her.

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs has since admitted to have assaulted his then girlfriend and issued an apology.

“It’s so difficult to reflect on the darkest times in your life, but sometimes you gotta do that,” Combs said in an Instagram video.

“My behavior on that video is inexcusable. I take full responsibility for my actions in this video. They’re disgusting. I was disgusted then when I did it, I’m disgusted now. I went and I sought professional help, he added.

Meanwhile, Cassie urged for listening to the victims of domestic violence and believing them with open heart.

“It takes a lot of heart to tell the truth out of a situation that you were powerless in. I offer my hand to those that are still living in fear. Reach out to your people, don’t cut them off. No one should carry this weight alone,” she said.

A day earlier, former model Crystal McKinney filed a lawsuit alleging that she was sexually assaulted by Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs.

McKinney in her lawsuit against Combs claimed that he drugged and sexually assaulted her at his New York City recording studio in 2003.

Crystal McKinney said that following the meeting, she visited Combs’ recording studio where she was offered marijuana by one of his associates.

“Plaintiff later came to understand that Combs had laced the joint with a narcotic or other intoxicating substance,” the ex-model alleged.