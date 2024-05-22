Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs hit with new sexual assault lawsuit

Days after the video showing Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs assaulting a former girlfriend, former model Crystal McKinney has filed a lawsuit alleging that she was sexually assaulted by the rapper.

McKinney in her lawsuit against Combs claimed that he drugged and sexually assaulted her at his New York City recording studio in 2003, according to a report by The Hollywood Reporter.

In her complaint, the former model said that she met the music mogul at a dinner in Manhattan when she was 22 years old.

According to her, she was then told she “was going to make it big one day” as a model.

Crystal McKinney said that following the meeting, she visited Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ recording studio where she was offered marijuana by one of his associates.

“Plaintiff later came to understand that Combs had laced the joint with a narcotic or other intoxicating substance,” the ex-model alleged.

Read more: Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs admits beating ex-girlfriend Casandra Ventura

Combs was alleged to have McKinney follow him to the bathroom where she was sexually assaulted by the rapper.

The lawsuit is the latest in a series of allegations Combs faces for allegedly assaulting different women during his music career.

On May 19, Sean ‘Diddy’ issued an apology after a video surfaced showing him assaulting his then-girlfriend Casandra Ventura.

The recently surfaced video recorded in 2016 showed the rapper attacking his then-girlfriend singer Cassie.

“It’s so difficult to reflect on the darkest times in your life, but sometimes you gotta do that,” Combs said in an Instagram video.

“My behavior on that video is inexcusable. I take full responsibility for my actions in this video. They’re disgusting. I was disgusted then when I did it, I’m disgusted now. I went and I sought professional help, he added.

The video, recorded on March 5, 2016, showed Combs hitting, dragging and kicking the singer known as Cassie, who in her recent lawsuit said Combs subjected her to more than a decade of coercion by physical force and drugs.

Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office in a statement said that it was aware of the video.

“We find the images extremely disturbing and difficult to watch. If the conduct depicted occurred in 2016, unfortunately, we would be unable to charge as the conduct would have occurred beyond the timeline where a crime of assault can be prosecuted,” it added.