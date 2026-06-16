Sean “Diddy” Combs could be returning to life outside prison sooner than previously expected after federal records showed that his projected release date has been moved up once again.

According to official records from the Federal Bureau of Prisons, the 56-year-old music mogul is now scheduled for release on February 23, 2028.

The updated date marks another adjustment to his sentence timeline, which initially had him set for release in June 2028 before being moved to April 2028 earlier this year.

Combs is currently serving a four-year sentence at Fort Dix, a low-security federal prison in New Jersey, following his conviction on two counts of transportation for prostitution in 2025.

He has consistently maintained his innocence and pleaded not guilty throughout the legal proceedings.

Despite being behind bars, Combs continues to challenge his conviction through the appeals process. His attorney, Juda Engelmayer, recently said the rapper remains optimistic and focused on overturning the ruling.

The Bad Boy Records founder has reportedly taken on a job in the prison library, where he assists with organizing books and helping fellow inmates find reading materials. He has also stayed active through recreational activities, including basketball.

Combs is additionally participating in the prison’s Residential Drug Abuse Program (RDAP), a rehabilitation initiative that can potentially reduce an inmate’s sentence upon successful completion.

Legal experts say participation in the program may have contributed to the latest adjustment in his projected release date.