Sean “Diddy” Combs sues Lil Rod over Netflix’s ‘The Reckoning’

Sean “Diddy” Combs countersued Rodney Jones, in account of stealing the footage during a 2022 trip to St. Barts, later selling it for use in Netflix’s documentary series Sean Combs: The Reckoning.

On Tuesday, the countersuit was filed and later reviewed by TheWrap, which claims Jones had access to Combs while working as one of several videographers documenting the trip. Combs’ legal team alleges that Jones accessed another videographer’s workstation without authorisation and took computer drives containing footage.

The countersuit stated that the footage was taken allegedly to provide Jones with leverage over Combs: “Mr. Jones devised a plan to exploit the trust provided to him by Mr. Combs”.

According to the filing, Combs did not learn about the alleged theft until December 2025, when he discovered that footage he had intended to use for his own documentary had appeared in The Reckoning. The lawsuit also alleges that Jones remains in possession of the computer drives.

Netflix has previously rejected claims that the documentary used footage unlawfully. A spokesperson said, “footage of Combs leading up to his indictment and arrest was legally obtained,” adding, “This is not a hit piece or an act of retribution.”

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The streaming company also said claims about the legality of the project were “false”. Director Alexandria Stapleton likewise maintained that the documentary “obtained the footage legally and has the necessary rights”. She said the production had attempted to contact Combs’ legal team for an interview and comment.

Combs’ countersuit also accuses Jones of defamation over allegations featured in the documentary concerning sexual assault and other claims. The document further stated, “Mr. Jones’s statements in his Netflix interview accusing Mr. Combs of directing him to procure sex workers are false, and Mr. Jones knew they were false”.

Jones originally sued Combs in February 2024, accusing him of sexual assault, sexual harassment, drugging and threats. A federal judge dismissed five of Jones’ nine claims in March 2025.

Combs is separately serving a federal prison sentence after being convicted on two prostitution-related transportation charges. He has denied wrongdoing.