Searing weather to persist in Karachi for next two days

KARACHI: Pakistan Meteorological Department on Wednesday forecast very hot and dry weather persists in Karachi with maximum temperature between 39–41 Celsius.

Maximum temperature in the city and adjoining areas will remain 39–41 Celsius on Thursday and 38–40 C on Friday, according to the weather report.

According to the Met Office very hot and dry weather to persist over central and upper Sindh with maximum temperature ranges 42-44 degree Celsius today.

The minimum temperature in Karachi will be 22.2 degree Celsius today.

The wind direction will be northwesterly turning to westerly in the evening, with 10 nautical miles wind speed. The humidity will be 77 pct in the city, according to the PMD.

Very hot and dry weather spell over Karachi and other parts of Sindh persisted in the region since the last week of March.

A weather report earlier predicted that the first few days of Ramadan will likely to be very hot and humid.

The sea breeze will remain suspended during the daytime under the influence of a high pressure area over Afghanistan, which will change the wind direction in Karachi, according to weather report.

The mercury will remain above 40 degree Celsius in Jamshoro, Matyari, Dadu, Umarkot,Tharparkar, Shaheed Benazirabad, Sanghar, Noshehro Feroze, Sukkur, Ghotki, Larkana, Shikarpur, Jacobabad, Kashmore, Qambar Shehdadkot districts of Sindh today, according to the weather report.

Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz, earlier said that the summer has begun in Karachi and the average temperature in the month of April will remain 35 degrees Celsius.

