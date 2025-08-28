Seattle Sounders sink LA Galaxy Leagues Cup semifinal

Seattle Sounders eased past LA Galaxy to book a place in the Leagues Cup final against Inter Miami, scheduled for August 31.

The Sounders secured a comfortable 2-0 victory against the reigning Major Soccer League champions.

They have won their five Leagues Cup games by a combined 13-2 scoreline, and their latest victory secures a spot in the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup.

Pedro de la Vega opened the scoring in the 7th minute of the game, capping a frenetic sequence that began with goalkeeper Novak Mićović spilling an Osaze De Rosario shot.

Then in 57th minute, De Rosario doubled the Sounders’ lead by bullying his way past several Galaxy defenders.

For LA, they received a lifeline in the 83rd minute, when Nouhou received a red card after a video referral for a dangerous foul on Gabriel Pec.

However, the 2024 MLS Cup champions couldn’t capitalize and will now host Orlando City in the Third-Place Match on Aug. 31.

Earlier, Lionel Messi scored a brace on his return as he fired Inter Miami in to the Leagues Cup final on Wednesday.

He turned around Orlando City’s 1-0 lead by scoring twice in the span of 10 minutes to clinch the game 3-1.

Messi converted a penalty in the 77th minute to pull Inter level at 1-1, then combined with Jordi Alba to put the hosts ahead in the 88th.

Telasco Segovia added another in the injury time as Miami returned to the final of the Leagues Cup.

Inter won the cross-border competition featuring teams from Major League Soccer and Mexico’s Liga-MX in 2023. That was Messi’s first season in MLS.