Second FIR registered in Karachi airport blast case

Karachi authorities have filed another case related to the recent Karachi airport explosion, which targetted Chinese engineers, ARY News reported.

Two Chinese nationals were killed and several were injured in the attack that took place, last month, close to the Jinnah International Airport, the Chinese Embassy in Pakistan said.

The second case was registered by the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD).

The FIR was lodged on behalf of Airport SHO Musa Kaleem, naming the mastermind behind the attack—a key commander of the banned Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA).

Charges include murder, attempted murder, use of explosives, and funding of terrorism, highlighting the severity of the incident and the ongoing investigation.

Earlier in November, Sindh Home Minister Ziaul Hasan Lanjar lauded the swift action of the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of Sindh police in tracing the suspects and facilitators in the attack on Chinese nationals.

He said Rs7.1 million was transferred to a bank account of a person named Saeed through a bank employee named Bilal to buy the vehicle in Karachi for the attack.

The car was brought from a showroom in Karachi and was possibly moved to Balochistan or any other area away from Karachi for explosives.

The same vehicle along with explosives (white chemical) weighing 30 to 40 kg was shifted back to Karachi for attack along with a woman named Gul-e-Nisa to avoid checking, the minister said.

The minister said Javed on a telephone call informed the attacker about departure of Chinese nationals from Karachi airport.

The suicide attacker was identified through his fingerprint as Fahad Shah aka Aftab.

Lanjar said four people have been arrested so far and hunt for their accomplice named Danish is underway.

He also announced a reward of Rs5 0mln for the team which busted the terrorist network to recommend it for Pakistan Police medal.