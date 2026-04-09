Second-hand fashion platform reports 38% jump in revenue

LONDON, April 9: Second-hand fashion platform Vinted said on ‌Thursday it made 1.1 billion euros ($1.28 billion) in revenue in 2025, a 38% increase on the previous year, as it expanded into categories like electronics and homeware, and launched in three new countries.

Surging inflation in Europe since 2021 has boosted demand ​for cheaper second-hand products as shoppers cut spending on new clothes, helping platforms like Vinted attract ​more people to browse items and list their own unwanted tops, dresses and jeans ⁠for sale.

The total value of products sold on Vinted last year – gross merchandise value – hit 10.8 billion ​euros ($12.59 billion), a 47% increase from 2024, as the platform added categories like collectibles, sports equipment and electronics.

Vinted ​is available in 26 countries, having launched in Estonia, Latvia and Slovenia in 2025, and in January this year in the United States, making its first foray outside of Europe.

INFLATION OUTLOOK UNCERTAIN

How consumer demand will be impacted by the Iran war-driven spike ​in energy prices is hard to predict, said Vinted CEO Thomas Plantenga, adding there are many unknowns ​including how governments might react.

“What we do know is that Vinted is a very useful tool if people have less ‌money and ⁠things become more expensive, to sell things and make some money and find good deals,” Plantenga told Reuters. “So it shouldn’t be an environment that is going to hurt us a lot.”

While revenue increased, net profit declined to 62 million euros from 77 million euros in 2024, which the privately held company said was due ​to investments in cheaper ​delivery options in Germany, ⁠adding new categories and launching in new countries.

“If we look at whether next-year profits will be bigger or smaller, it will be really dependent on whether, for ​example, the U.S. test is going to work,” said Plantenga.

Founded in Lithuania in ​2008 and becoming ⁠the country’s first “unicorn” – start-up valued at 1 billion euros – in 2019, Vinted has previously been rumoured to be explore an IPO, but Plantenga said on Thursday that going public is not in the company’s short-term plans.

Vinted is ⁠exploring a ​secondary share sale that would value it at 8 billion ​euros, the Financial Times reported in November, which would be a significant increase from the 5 billion-euro valuation of its October 2024 share ​sale.

Plantenga declined to comment on the valuation.