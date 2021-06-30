Now you can reach SECP through WhatsApp for queries & complaints

ISLAMABAD: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has Wednesday introduced its WhatsApp facility for ‘business care’ in what it calls is first of its kind service in the Pakistani public sector, ARY News reported.

It said its WhatsApp service can be accessed on helpline #0306 936 5625 where “users will have a more streamlined experience as this service will provide immediate responses to their queries”.

The range of facilities that can be sought through this Whatsapp service, SECP said, are company registration, company search through name and incorporation number and fee calculator.

“The facility of Live Chat with the business center officer is also provided that will enable the users to exchange messages, voice notes, documents, images for complete support and solution.”

The company regulator said this is part of its “ongoing efforts to provide convenience to the general public users with regards to the provision of information”.

Additionally, SECP said it’s planning on adding more avenues to the business care solution by integrating its eServices system with new features that will enable the users to check the status of their cases and provide the facility to lodge and check the status of their complaints from the WhatsApp platform.