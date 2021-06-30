SSGC to suspend gas supply to industrial zones once weekly

KARACHI: Amid the gas crisis situation owing to dry-docking, among supply shortage issues, the city’s utility provider Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) has convinced town associations to suspend gas consumption in industrial zones once every week, ARY News reported.

According to the notification sent out by SSGC, each industrial zone association will be able to nominate which day they will voluntarily suspend gas consumption to put off pressure on the gas crisis situation.

On the remaining days of the week, the gas supply will be smooth and with the right pressure, however, it added that if these associations don’t nominate the day, SSGC retains the right to suspend ‘supply by force’.

President North Industrial zone Faisal Moeez Confirmed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in the presence of Governor Sindh Imran Ismail in the Governor House has been signed with SSGC.

From June 29 to July 9 there will be dry-docking –repair and maintenance work in the terminals– and until that’s over the city shall face gas shortage, Moeez said.

Separately today, countrywide gas scarcity was brought to the notice of the Lahore High Court (LHC) in a petition seeking a court order over the issue.

A high court (LHC) bench comprised of Chief Justice Qasim Khan heard the petition.

The court directed the Ministry of Energy to take necessary steps on the petition according to the law after hearing the reservations of the petitioner.