Section 144 enforced in Balochistan amid security concerns

By Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

Amid security concerns, Balochistan government has enforced Section 144 across the province, ARY News reported on Monday.

As per details, the Balochistan Home Department has enforced Section 144 due to security concerns, restricting public movement at recreational sites during Eidul Fitr 2025.

In Quetta, the district administration has banned visits to popular spots, including Hanna Orak, Karkhassa, and Shaban. Authorities have urged citizens to avoid these areas during the festive days.

Meanwhile, the Punjab Home Department has banned temporary mechanical rides set up for Eidul Fitr festivities, citing public safety concerns.

Read more: Balochistan govt to take action against employees involved in anti-state narrative

According to an official notification, rides installed on a permanent basis at amusement parks and play areas will be allowed to operate, provided they have a valid fitness certificate ensuring compliance with safety standards.

The notification directed deputy commissioners to enforce the ban on temporary mechanical rides on Eidul Fitr’s occasion, warning of potential risks due to inadequate safety inspections.

The notification highlights that temporary rides, often assembled without proper safety checks, pose significant risks to public safety, especially during Eid when large crowds gather.

