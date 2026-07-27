Section 144 enforced in Punjab

The Punjab Government has imposed Section 144 across the province, introducing a number of restrictions aimed at safeguarding public safety.

According to the notification issued by the Punjab Home Department, the restrictions have been enforced under the Code of Criminal Procedure and will remain in effect for 60 days.

Under the order, members of the public are prohibited from bathing or swimming in rainwater accumulated on streets, roads and other public places. Swimming in dams, rivers, canals and lakes has also been completely banned.

The notification further prohibits boating in dams, rivers and lakes without prior authorisation.

The Punjab Home Secretary stated that the restrictions have been introduced solely to protect human life and reduce the risk of accidents during the monsoon season.

The notification directs the district administration, law enforcement agencies and relevant government departments to ensure strict implementation of the order.

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Authorities have also been instructed to conduct a comprehensive public awareness campaign regarding the enforcement of Section 144.

According to a spokesperson for the Punjab Home Department, recent monsoon rains have resulted in water accumulating in low-lying areas and open spaces, while water levels in dams, rivers and canals are currently high.

In these conditions, swimming and boating pose a serious risk to public safety.